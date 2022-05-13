Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jamaica's Barbara Gloudon, a giant of journalism and theatre, passes away at 87

By Emma Lewis
Share this article
Gloudon developed a huge following, empathising with callers to her popular radio show and delivering a mix of “rootsy” wisdom, laced with humour and social commentary.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Hong Kong: Prominent Democracy Advocates Arrested
~ Could we learn to love slugs and snails in our gardens?
~ We all lose when charities compete with each other. They should join forces
~ VIDEO: The penultimate week: all about wages, debates and Deves
~ Bosses listened to their workers about how e-commerce should work during the pandemic. That should continue.
~ Gambling and homelessness in older age: hidden and overlooked, but preventable
~ Morrison confesses to being a 'bulldozer', suggests he'll change 'gears'
~ Say hello to Sagittarius A*, the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy
~ Why holding back your urge to poop can wreak havoc on your insides – a gastroenterologist explains
~ If governments were really concerned about tax and the cost of living they would cut the cost of childcare
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter