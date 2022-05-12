Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Contempt for the Philippine Press

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Incoming Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks to reporters at his headquarters in Mandaluyong, Philippines, May 11, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Aaron Favila At a press conference this week, a spokesperson for Ferdinand Marcos Jr. repeatedly ignored questions from journalist Lian Buan of Rappler about an outstanding contempt order in the United States against the incoming Philippine president. This is not the first time that the Marcos camp has mistreated Buan and other journalists. While covering the presidential campaign, Buan has been shoved aside and blocked…


