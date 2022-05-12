Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Right to roam: why activists are reviving the mass trespass protests of the 1930s

By Ben Mayfield, Lecturer in Law, Lancaster University
By ascending the plateau of Kinder Scout – a mountain in England’s Peak District owned at the time by the 10th Duke of Devonshire and guarded by gamekeepers from his nearby Chatsworth Estate – around 400 walkers committed one of the most famous acts of civil disobedience in British history on the weekend of April 24 1932.

The Kinder Trespass, as it became known, included members of the Young Communist League and British Workers Sport Federation. Their trespass that day was met with violence. Six men were arrested for assaulting the gamekeepers, unlawful assembly and breaches of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


