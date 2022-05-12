Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Adult ADHD: What it is, how to treat it and why medicine ignored it for so long – podcast

By Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Parents and doctors have known about childhood ADHD – attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder – for decades, but it is only recently that the medical field has started to recognize, diagnose and seriously study ADHD in adults. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we explore what adult ADHD looks like, how it is diagnosed today and the many new treatments available to help those with the disorder live better lives.