Bee highways: how they work and why we need them
By Morgan Morrison, PhD researcher, pollinator ecology, conservation and disease ecology, Royal Holloway University of London
Hannah Wolmuth-Gordon, PhD researcher in the epidemiology of bumblebee disease, Royal Holloway University of London
Hundreds of miles of bee highways are being created across the UK to halt the drastic decline in the insect’s population.
The public is currently being encouraged to leave their lawns untouched for a month, to help provide more habitats for insects as part of No Mow May.
In the UK, there are hundreds of species of bee, as well as thousands of other pollinating…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 12, 2022