Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stablecoin volatility shows an urgent need for regulation to protect consumers

By Matthew Shillito, Lecturer in Law, University of Liverpool
Share this article
Some cryptocurrencies have always been fairly volatile, with values soaring or plunging within a short space of time. So for the more cautious investor, “stablecoins” were considered the sensible place to go. As the name implies, they are designed to be a steadier and safer bet.

At the moment though, that stability is proving hard to find. The value of one of the most popular stablecoins, Terra (also known as UST), has fluctuated wildly in the last few days, before dropping dramatically – and is yet to recover.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate change isn't just making cyclones worse, it's making the floods they cause worse too – new research
~ Black farmers in South Africa need support: how it could be done
~ Video games: our study suggests they boost intelligence in children
~ Right to roam: why activists are reviving the mass trespass protests of the 1930s
~ What school textbooks in South Africa say about the Cold War -- and why it matters
~ How reform to the Mental Health Act should balance people's treatment with increased autonomy
~ Dar es Salaam's bus rapid transit: why it's been a long, bumpy ride
~ Adult ADHD: What it is, how to treat it and why medicine ignored it for so long – podcast
~ Jazz: South Africa's Shane Cooper and his band Mabuta make borders irrelevant
~ Rudy Gomis, a masterful collaborator who kept the diversity of Senegalese music alive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter