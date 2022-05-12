The dark side of social media influencing
By Samira Farivar, Assistant Professor, Information Systems, Sprott School of Business, Carleton University
Fang Wang, Professor, Lazaridis School of Business and Economics, Wilfrid Laurier University
Ofir Turel, Professor, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Social media influencers need to be aware of followers’ problematic engagement. Although it may be in contrast with their goals, they can help create healthy relationships.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 12, 2022