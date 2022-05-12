Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A sense of history and urgency as Somalia moves to elect a new president

By Mohammed Ibrahim Shire, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
Somali lawmakers vote for the country’s new president on May 15, marking the end of a long-delayed and controversial process. The Horn of Africa nation of 16 million has been struggling to achieve viable political stability after decades of civil war and violent insurgency that has spilled across its borders. Under the country’s indirect electoral process, clan elders select the 275 members of the lower house, who in turn choose the president. Mohammed Ibrahim Shire sets out…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate change isn't just making cyclones worse, it's making the floods they cause worse too – new research
~ Black farmers in South Africa need support: how it could be done
~ Video games: our study suggests they boost intelligence in children
~ Right to roam: why activists are reviving the mass trespass protests of the 1930s
~ What school textbooks in South Africa say about the Cold War -- and why it matters
~ How reform to the Mental Health Act should balance people's treatment with increased autonomy
~ Dar es Salaam's bus rapid transit: why it's been a long, bumpy ride
~ Adult ADHD: What it is, how to treat it and why medicine ignored it for so long – podcast
~ Jazz: South Africa's Shane Cooper and his band Mabuta make borders irrelevant
~ Rudy Gomis, a masterful collaborator who kept the diversity of Senegalese music alive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS