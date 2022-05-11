Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

End Cluster Munition Attacks in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The rocket motor and tail section of a 220mm Uragan cluster munition rocket that struck a cemetery in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, March 21, 2022.  © 2022 Bülent Kılıç/AFP via Getty Images Russian armed forces have used at least six types of cluster munitions in attacks in Ukraine, and Ukrainian forces also appear to have used them at least once. Cluster munitions spread multiple explosive submunitions or bomblets over a wide area and leave dangerous duds that can kill and maim, like landmines, for years or even decades. Russia and Ukraine should immediately end their…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


