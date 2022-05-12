Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Joint Letter to President Biden Re: Thailand's Abusive Draft Law on Not-For-Profit Organizations

By Human Rights Watch
Joint Letter to President Biden Re Thailand's Abusive Draft Law on Not-For-Profit Organizations May 12, 2022 President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. The White House Washington, DC Re: Thailand’s abusive draft law on not-for-profit organizations Dear President Biden, We, the undersigned non-profit organizations, are writing to express our serious concerns regarding Thailand’s Draft Act on the Operations of Not-for-Profit Organizations, which the Thai Cabinet approved in principle on January 4, 2022. Passage of this draft law would systematically violate the rights to freedom of association and freedom of…


