Human Rights Observatory

Language matters when Googling controversial people

By Ahmed Al-Rawi, Assistant Professor, News, Social Media, and Public Communication, Simon Fraser University
Google search algorithms ofte pull up misleading descriptors for controversial people, and results can differ across languages. Understanding how these algorithms function can address misinformation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


