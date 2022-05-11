Climate change hits low-income earners harder – and poor housing in hotter cities is a disastrous combination
By Stephen Healy, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Abby Mellick Lopes, Associate Professor, Design Studies, Faculty of Design, Architecture and Building, University of Technology Sydney
Cost of living is a major focus in this election campaign, and yet political leaders have been unacceptably silent on the disproportionate impact of climate change on Australians with low incomes. This is particularly true for Western Sydney, home to around 2.5 million people.
Over the last half century, the balance of Sydney’s social…
