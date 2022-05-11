Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate breakdown: even if we miss the 1.5°C target we must still fight to prevent every single increment of warming

By James Dyke, Associate Professor in Earth System Science, University of Exeter
Julia K. Steinberger, Professor of Ecological Economics at the University of Lausanne and, University of Leeds
Share this article
Is it game over for our attempts to avert dangerous climate change? For millions of people in India and Pakistan the answer is clearly yes as they continue to suffer from a record-breaking spring heatwave that is testing the limits of human survivability.

As global emissions continue, such extreme weather will become more likely. Back in 2015, the international community agreed that warming beyond 1.5°C would cause devastation on an intolerable scale. This was codified…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A member of the Marcos family is returning to power – here’s what it means for democracy in the Philippines
~ Climate change: carbon labels and clever menu design can cut the impact of dining – new study
~ Hong Kong: Arrests of activists, including 90-year-old cardinal, a ‘shocking escalation’ of repression
~ Sri Lanka: New Emergency regulations and shooting orders threaten human rights
~ UK Government’s Proposed Laws Will Embolden Autocrats
~ Ukrainian propaganda: how Zelensky is winning the information war against Russia
~ Debt distress in Africa: biggest problems, and ways forward
~ How South Africa is integrating COVID into routine care for mothers and babies
~ Why import restrictions aren’t enough to help Nigeria industrialise
~ Peacekeeping in South Sudan: it's a race against time for the UN
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter