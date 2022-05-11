Tolerance.ca
Sri Lanka: New Emergency regulations and shooting orders threaten human rights

By Amnesty International
PRESS RELEASE Authorities in Sri Lanka must immediately rescind the emergency regulations and shooting orders that provide excessive powers to the police and military, and take immediate steps to respect, protect and fulfil the human rights of peaceful protestors, Amnesty International said today. The authorities must also refrain from using the state of emergency as […] The post Sri Lanka: New Emergency regulations and shooting orders threaten human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


