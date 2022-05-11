Young Indian farmers are turning to an ancient crop to fight water stress and climate change
By Shruti Bhogal, Researcher, TIGR2ESS Programme, University of Cambridge
Adam S. Green, Post-doctoral Research Associate, University of Cambridge
Cameron Andrew Petrie, Reader in South Asian and Iranian Archaeology, University of Cambridge
Sandeep Dixit, Researcher, TIGR2ESS Programme, University of Cambridge
India is facing a water and food crisis, exacerbated by extreme climate cycles such as the current heatwave during which temperatures well above 40℃ have been commonplace. With 1.4 billion people to feed, and such heatwaves set to become more common, the country clearly needs more sustainable agriculture.
- Wednesday, May 11, 2022