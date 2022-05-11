Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do those viral '36 questions' actually lead to finding love?

By Gery Karantzas, Associate professor in Social Psychology / Relationship Science, Deakin University
Share this article
You’ve probably heard about those ‘36 questions to find love’. Where did they actually come from and do they work?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ To pat or not to pat? How to keep interactions between kids and dogs safe
~ Australia has rich deposits of critical minerals for green technology. But we are not making the most of them ... yet
~ Electricity prices are spiking, ten times as much as normal. Here are some educated guesses as to why
~ South Australia's Limestone Coast was formed from the bones of dead fish. Cathedral brings the story of these caves to the stage
~ Cameroon: Rising Violence Against LGBTI People
~ How well has the Morrison government handled relations with Southeast Asia?
~ Adam Aitken: a forensic poet with obsessive resolve
~ The age of hybrid working is here – how can businesses find the right mix between office and home?
~ Federal budget delivers long-overdue policy changes for Canada’s charities
~ Pig-human transplants may be a misguided attempt to address the organ shortage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter