Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The book that changed me: how field guides showed me the awe-inspiring diversity of insects

By Tanya Latty, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Share this article
In this series, writers nominate a book that changed their life – or at least their thinking.

I am an avid reader and have devoured many books over the years, especially science fiction. For me, reading is about escapism; it’s an opportunity to explore strange new worlds and discover new ideas and new futures.

Yet the book that changed my life wasn’t about far away planets or alien civilisations; instead, it introduced me to a strange and beautiful world that existed all around me.

Peterson’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Federal budget delivers long-overdue policy changes for Canada’s charities
~ Pig-human transplants may be a misguided attempt to address the organ shortage
~ Even if next week’s budget avoids the issue, it’s time New Zealand seriously considered a wealth tax
~ 5 justices, all confirmed by senators representing a minority of voters, appear willing to overturn Roe v. Wade
~ Attending school every day counts – but kids in out-of-home care are missing out
~ Paddy Compass Namadbara: for the first time, we can name an artist who created bark paintings in Arnhem Land in the 1910s
~ Australia could rapidly shift to clean transport – if we had a strategy. So we put this plan together
~ Over the last 30 years, a fifth of polls have called the wrong winner. Here are 3 things poll-watchers need to understand
~ Election humour 2022: can the major parties win votes with a funny marmot or a joke about Star Wars?
~ Australia's future depends on science. Here's what our next government needs to do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter