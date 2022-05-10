Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia is being made a pariah state – just like it and the Soviet Union were for most of the last 105 years

By Alastair Kocho-Williams, Professor of History, Clarkson University
Share this article
The West’s new approach to Russia – bar it from international organizations, restrict international trade, prevent further military moves – looks just like how it treated Russia in the 20th century.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Thugs attacked peaceful protesters, Sri Lanka in turmoil
~ Starbucks' caffeinated anti-union efforts may leave a bitter taste – but are they legal?
~ Countries with lower-than-expected vaccination rates show unusually negative attitudes to vaccines on Twitter
~ Religious beliefs give strength to the anti-abortion movement – but not all religions agree
~ 6 months after the climate summit, where to find progress on climate change in a more dangerous and divided world
~ What is fentanyl and why is it behind the deadly surge in US drug overdoses? A medical toxicologist explains
~ Five things that economists know, but sound wrong to most other people
~ Lessons for Ukraine from the Rohingya crisis: even sympathetic communities can lose their enthusiasm for hosting refugees
~ As mass extinctions loom, these philosophers could help us rediscover our place among other animals
~ Making COVID vaccines in Africa: advances and sustainability issues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter