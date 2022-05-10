Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Community dialogue can show the way to meeting water needs: a South African case

By Jennifer Hove, PhD student in the school of public health, University of the Witwatersrand
Kathleen Kahn, Professor: Health and Population Division, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand
Lucia D'Ambruoso, Lecturer in Global Health, University of Aberdeen
Rhian Twine, Honorary Senior Researcher in the MRC/Wits Rural Public Health and Health Transitions Research Unit (Agincourt), University of the Witwatersrand
About 842,000 people die every year from diarrhoea in rural communities because they lack safe water and adequate sanitation. Water and sanitation are essential in preventing a number of other infections and hygiene-related diseases.

In South Africa,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


