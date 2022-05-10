Tolerance.ca
Insights from Zimbabwe on how to link formal and informal economies

By John Luiz, Professor of International Business Strategy & Emerging Markets at the University of Sussex Business School, and the Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town, University of Cape Town
In 2003, Thabo Mbeki – then president of South Africa – described South Africa’s economy as being like a two-storey house. The top floor was quite plush, with all the fittings packed neatly together. He referred to this as the modern, diversified economy within South Africa. Below that level, however, was an informal economy where the poor were trapped in poverty, with little or no skills.

Mbeki's analogy went further: there was no interconnecting staircase between the two floors. In effect,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


