Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rihanna and radical pregnancy fashion – how the Victorians made maternity wear boring

By Serena Dyer, Lecturer in History of Design and Material Culture, De Montfort University
Share this article
There is a stage in pregnancy where many women have to start thinking about switching out their clothes for maternity wear. Let’s be honest, the choices out there aren’t all too inspiring and women are often expected to give up on their sense of style in favour of comfort. Not singer Rihanna, though, whose refreshing approach to maternity fashion has rocked the world.

Since she announced in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child, she has shunned the stretchy pants and tent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Word from The Hill: Scott Morrison defends Katherine Deves (again), but slips up on surgery detail
~ View from The Hill: Albanese and Morrison caught on fly-papers of wages, gender
~ In Turkey, a comedy show lands in hot water over a political sketch
~ Below the Line: What issues are politicians ignoring this election? – podcast
~ Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner resigns. Could this help Labor in the federal election?
~ Philippines: Elections point to ominous moment for human rights
~ Stuff-up or conspiracy? Whistleblowers claim Facebook deliberately let important non-news pages go down in news blackout
~ Australia's next government must start talking about a 'just transition' from coal. Here's where to begin
~ Young voters will inherit a hotter, more dangerous world – but their climate interests are being ignored this election
~ Stand by for the oddly designed Stage 3 tax cut that will send middle earners backwards and give high earners thousands
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter