Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Below the Line: What issues are politicians ignoring this election? – podcast

By Benjamin Clark, Deputy Engagement Editor, The Conversation
Share this article
In the latest episode of our election podcast, our expert panel discuss the leaders debate and which issues aren't being discussed on the campaign trail.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In Turkey, a comedy show lands in hot water over a political sketch
~ Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner resigns. Could this help Labor in the federal election?
~ Philippines: Elections point to ominous moment for human rights
~ Stuff-up or conspiracy? Whistleblowers claim Facebook deliberately let important non-news pages go down in news blackout
~ Australia's next government must start talking about a 'just transition' from coal. Here's where to begin
~ Young voters will inherit a hotter, more dangerous world – but their climate interests are being ignored this election
~ Stand by for the oddly designed Stage 3 tax cut that will send middle earners backwards and give high earners thousands
~ DRC: One year on, ‘State of Siege’ used as a tool to crush dissent
~ Gaza Marks Another Grim Anniversary
~ Ensure People with Disabilities Can Vote in Lebanon Elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter