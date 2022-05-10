Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's next government must start talking about a 'just transition' from coal. Here's where to begin

By Gareth Edwards, Associate Professor, University of East Anglia
Robert MacNeil, Lecturer in Environmental Politics, University of Sydney
Susan M Park, Professor of Global Governance, University of Sydney
Researchers found barriers to a productive conversation in Australia about the just transition – not least, an almost complete absence of the federal government in talking about or planning for it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


