Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza Marks Another Grim Anniversary

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People in the Gaza Strip stand near the site of the collapsed al-Shorouk tower after an Israeli airstrike on May 12 leveled the building, which contained numerous businesses, and caused a portion of the structure to collapse on al-Sousi building, destroying other businesses and displacing several families. © 2021 Mohammed Talatene/AP Images Friends abroad often ask how I’m coping after last year’s escalation in Gaza. I struggle to find the words to describe the terror of lying awake at night not knowing if I’d see daylight again, the anguish of those I interviewed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


