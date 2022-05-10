Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ensure People with Disabilities Can Vote in Lebanon Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Campaign posters for the May 15 parliamentary candidates elections are displayed in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 14, 2022.  © 2022 AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File As Lebanese citizens get ready to vote in parliamentary elections on May 15, questions remain whether those with disabilities will be able to safely cast their ballots. An estimated 10 to 15 percent of Lebanon’s population have a disability, and Lebanon has the greatest number of older citizens in the Middle East, some with limited mobility. While Lebanon’s electoral law requires the Interior Ministry to take…


© Human Rights Watch -


