Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria’s prison health care system should match community health care

By Andreea Lachsz, PhD Candidate, University of Technology Sydney
Nerita Waight, Chief Executive Officer - Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service, Indigenous Knowledge
Sarah Schwartz, Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Victorian prisons provide limited access to adequate health care, particularly for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Coronial inquests into deaths in custody show something must be done.The Conversation


