Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social prescriptions: Why some health-care practitioners are prescribing food to their patients

By Matthew Little, Assistant Professor, School of Public Health and Social Policy, University of Victoria
Eleah Stringer, Research assistant, School of Public Health and Social Policy, University of Victoria
Warren Dodd, Assistant Professor, School of Public Health Sciences, University of Waterloo
Food security is crucial to disease prevention and management, so prescribing healthy foods and reducing barriers to better diets makes sense. But food prescriptions should not be immune to scrutiny.The Conversation


