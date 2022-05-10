Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Government Backers Attack Peaceful Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Sri Lankan anti-government protester tries to save some papers from a tent that was set on fire by government supporters at Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 9, 2022. © 2022 Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – Clashes broke out in Sri Lanka on May 9, 2022 after government supporters attacked peaceful anti-government protest sites in Colombo, the capital, and elsewhere, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should uphold the right to peaceful protest, ensure that the security force response to public disorder is proportionate and rejects…


© Human Rights Watch -


