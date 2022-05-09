Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why social media firms will struggle to follow new EU rules on illegal content

By Greig Paul, Lead Mobile Networks and Security Engineer, University of Strathclyde
Share this article
Social media allowed us to connect with one another like never before. But it came with a price – it handed a megaphone to everyone, including terrorists, child abusers and hate groups. EU institutions recently reached agreement on the Digital Services Act (DSA), which aims to “make sure that what is illegal offline is dealt with as illegal online”.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How accurate is Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll?
~ Is AI-generated art really creative? It depends on the presentation
~ Deadbots can speak for you after your death. Is that ethical?
~ Whale sharks: how we discovered what's killing so many of the world's largest fish
~ Electric eels inspired the first battery two centuries ago and now point a way to future battery technologies
~ Is Russia increasingly likely to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine?
~ Ukraine Invasion: How history can empower people to make sense of Russia's war
~ What is BookTok, and how is it influencing what Australian teenagers read?
~ Grace and Frankie is the longest running series on Netflix – and a show for women who don’t see themselves on television
~ How a volcanic bombardment in ancient Australia led to the world's greatest climate catastrophe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter