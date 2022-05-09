Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do the major parties rate on climate policies? We asked 5 experts

By Jake Whitehead, E-Mobility Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Ian Lowe, Emeritus Professor, School of Science, Griffith University
Johanna Nalau, Research Fellow, Climate Adaptation, Griffith University
Matt McDonald, Associate Professor of International Relations, The University of Queensland
Samantha Hepburn, Professor, Deakin Law School, Deakin University
Share this article
Climate change is the most pressing issue of our time – so what have the Coalition and the Labor party actually promised? Five experts grade different aspects of their climate policies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How accurate is Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll?
~ Why social media firms will struggle to follow new EU rules on illegal content
~ Is AI-generated art really creative? It depends on the presentation
~ Deadbots can speak for you after your death. Is that ethical?
~ Whale sharks: how we discovered what's killing so many of the world's largest fish
~ Electric eels inspired the first battery two centuries ago and now point a way to future battery technologies
~ Is Russia increasingly likely to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine?
~ Ukraine Invasion: How history can empower people to make sense of Russia's war
~ What is BookTok, and how is it influencing what Australian teenagers read?
~ Grace and Frankie is the longest running series on Netflix – and a show for women who don’t see themselves on television
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter