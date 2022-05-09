Tolerance.ca
The future of nuclear waste: what’s the plan and can it be safe?

By Lewis Blackburn, EPSRC Doctoral Prize Fellow in Materials Science, University of Sheffield
The UK is planning to significantly expand its nuclear capability, in an effort to decrease its reliance on carbon-based fossil fuels. The government is aiming to construct up to eight new reactors over the next couple of decades, with a view to increasing power capacity from approximately 8 gigawatts (GW) today to 24GW by 2050. This would meet around 25% of the forecast UK energy demand, compared to around 16%…The Conversation


