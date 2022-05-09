Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three things that can go wrong at an illegal oil refinery in Nigeria

By Nnaemeka Vincent Emodi, Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Chukwumerije Okereke, Professor of Environment and Development, University of Reading
Ogheneruona E. Diemuodeke, Senior Lecturer, University of Port Harcourt
Years of government neglect and unemployment in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region have given rise to a widespread industry of illegally refining stolen oil.

It is estimated that about 10% of Nigeria’s daily oil production is lost to illegal activities. That’s 200,000 barrels, worth about US$21 million per day at US$107 per barrel. The Nigerian Natural Resources Charter estimated in 2019 that crude oil theft represented an economic loss of at least N995.2…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


