Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Prioritize Justice for Abuses Against Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Demonstrators protesting against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 15, 2020. © 2020 Sunday Alamba/AP Photo (Abuja) – Nigerian authorities have made no effort to ensure justice for the killing of protesters in Lagos state in 2020, six months after a judicial panel implicated security forces in the abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should act on the panel’s recommendations and hold those responsible to account. “The report of the judicial panel of inquiry should not be swept under the rug without any consequences for those responsible…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Russia’s war is a lesson for Europe’s rights system
~ Saudi Arabia: New campaign highlights use of punitive travel bans targeting activists and their families
~ Sri Lankan state of emergency condemned locally and internationally
~ Does Indonesia have a healthy free press? Not according to West Papua
~ Analysis of 5,500 apartment developments reveals your new home may not be as energy efficient as you think
~ Tiny and alternate houses can help ease Australia's rental affordability crisis
~ Lebanon: New Parliament Should Focus on Rights Issues
~ Philosophy, obsession and puzzling people: Julian Barnes' new novel explores big questions
~ How the Fiji Meteorological Service uses social media
~ Want rigorous journalism written by experts? We need your support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter