Bringing the tūī back to town – how native birds are returning to NZ’s restored urban forests
By Elizabeth Elliot Noe, Postdoctoral Fellow, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Andrew D. Barnes, Senior Lecturer in Community Ecology, University of Waikato
Bruce Clarkson, Professor of Restoration Ecology, University of Waikato
John Innes, Senior Research - Wildlife Ecology, Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research
Invasive mammals have already removed some native bird species from our cities. It’s why urban forest restoration and predator control are crucial to support the ‘ghosts of predation past’.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 8, 2022