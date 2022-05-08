Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Migrant workers are flipping the script and using Photovoice to tell their own stories

By Reena Kukreja, Assistant Professor, Global Development Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
What happens when undocumented Bangladeshi and Pakistani men in Greece pick up their cell phones to record their lives as migrant agricultural workers?

“This will let the people learn how we live our lives here,” said one of the men, referring to the photos and videos they were taking. For the workers, these serve as evidence of their migrant existence.

COVID-19 and worries about food security have resulted in increased media coverage about migrant agricultural…The Conversation


© The Conversation


