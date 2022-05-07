Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Northern Ireland election: despite Sinn Féin's historic win over unionists, things may not be as they seem

By Peter John McLoughlin, Lecturer in Politics, Queen's University Belfast
It is clear that Sinn Féin has achieved a historic result in the Stormont election. For the first time in Northern Ireland’s history, a nationalist party is set to claim the most seats in a political system that was originally…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


