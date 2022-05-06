Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

The Catholic saint who dedicated his life to a leprosy colony in Hawaii – and became an inspiration for HIV/AIDS care

By Mark Lambert, Teaching Fellow, University of Chicago Divinity School
On Jan. 3, 1865, the Kingdom of Hawaii, then a sovereign state, enacted “An Act to Prevent the Spread of Leprosy.” Any person suspected of having the ancient disease – which is mentioned as far back as the Bible – would be inspected and, if deemed incurable, permanently exiled to a peninsula on the island of Molokai.

More than 8,000 people with leprosy fell victim to this policy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


