Human Rights Observatory

Billions spent on overseas counterterrorism would be better spent by involving ex-terrorists

By Bernard Loesi, PhD Candidate, University of Washington
The US gives money to help Indonesia and other countries fight terrorism. But research shows that this money might not be effective, unless it directly reaches former extremists.The Conversation


