Human Rights Observatory

What a cathedral and a massive military parade show about Putin's Russia

By Lena Surzhko Harned, Assistant Teaching Professor of Political Science, Penn State
World War II has a central place in Russian nationalism. Its importance is written all over a new cathedral dedicated to the armed forces.The Conversation


