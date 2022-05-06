Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Roe v Wade to be overturned? What this would mean for reproductive rights around the world

By Sandra Duffy, Lecturer in Law University of Bristol Law School, University of Bristol
Share this article
Reproductive rights have been an urgent topic of discussion around the world in recent days, following the leak of a draft opinion of the US supreme court, written by Justice Samuel Alito, in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization. If enacted by the court, this opinion would overturn the landmark 1973 case of Roe v Wade. Roe instated the constitutional right to abortion in the US under the Due…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine receives weapons support from around the world
~ Billions spent on overseas counterterrorism would be better spent by involving ex-terrorists
~ What's the Giving Pledge? A philanthropy scholar explains
~ 3 ways to make 'belonging' more than a buzzword in higher ed
~ COVID-19 official counts can miss mild cases – here's how serosurveys that analyze blood for signs of past infection can help
~ At a popular evangelical tourist site, the Ark Encounter, the image of a 'wrathful God' appeals to millions
~ What a cathedral and a massive military parade show about Putin's Russia
~ US abortion law decision brings attention to rights of women in Africa
~ What the Gazza documentary gets wrong about domestic violence
~ Sri Lanka: Rights under attack during economic crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter