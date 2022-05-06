Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: Election focus is on hip pocket nerve with rising living costs and interest rates

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Michelle Grattan discusses the political week that was with Professor Paddy Nixon, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of CanberraThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New Covid-19 Death Count Should Prompt Stronger Action
~ Algeria: Arbitrary Travel Bans on Diaspora Activists
~ Ukraine: Migrants Locked Up Near Front Lines
~ Lebanon: Credible Plans Needed on Education Crisis
~ Japan’s path to becoming a leader in Western science: an Asian perspective on science and other forms of knowledge
~ The Archibald 2022 finalists: sitters speaking up to power; artists speaking back to the canon
~ A climate scientist on India and Pakistan's horror heatwave, and the surprising consequences of better air quality
~ With the UN powerless, the greatest danger now may be Russia beginning to lose in Ukraine
~ 'A human being, not just mum': the women's liberationists who fought for the rights of mothers and children
~ Lemon water won't detox or energise you. But it may affect your body in other ways
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter