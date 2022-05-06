Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Covid-19 Death Count Should Prompt Stronger Action

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the White House in Washington DC, May 4, 2022. © 2022 Joy Asico/AP Images for Public Citizen Nearly 15 million people have died either directly or indirectly from Covid-19 in the past two years, new data from the World Health Organization shows. The devastation is likely even worse given that Covid-19 deaths have been largely undercounted by governments around the world. Human rights failures underlie this devastating death toll. Authorities have the knowledge, technology, and tools to prevent infections and deaths,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


