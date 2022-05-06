Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Migrants Locked Up Near Front Lines

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks past the wreckage of a house damaged by rockets on the southern outskirts of Mykolaiv, Ukraine on March 9, 2022. © 2022 Scott Peterson/Getty Images (Berlin) – Migrants and asylum seekers locked up in a migrant detention center in Mykolaiv on the edge of the front lines in southern Ukraine are in danger and should be released, Human Rights Watch said today. Ukraine should urgently release the dozens of migrants and asylum seekers arbitrarily detained in this and another detention center and allow them to reach safety in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New Covid-19 Death Count Should Prompt Stronger Action
~ Algeria: Arbitrary Travel Bans on Diaspora Activists
~ Lebanon: Credible Plans Needed on Education Crisis
~ Japan’s path to becoming a leader in Western science: an Asian perspective on science and other forms of knowledge
~ The Archibald 2022 finalists: sitters speaking up to power; artists speaking back to the canon
~ VIDEO: Election focus is on hip pocket nerve with rising living costs and interest rates
~ A climate scientist on India and Pakistan's horror heatwave, and the surprising consequences of better air quality
~ With the UN powerless, the greatest danger now may be Russia beginning to lose in Ukraine
~ 'A human being, not just mum': the women's liberationists who fought for the rights of mothers and children
~ Lemon water won't detox or energise you. But it may affect your body in other ways
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter