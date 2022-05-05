Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With the UN powerless, the greatest danger now may be Russia beginning to lose in Ukraine

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Share this article
The crisis in Ukraine, and the real risk of it spilling across borders, is precisely the kind of great power conflict the United Nations was formed to prevent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'A human being, not just mum': the women's liberationists who fought for the rights of mothers and children
~ Lemon water won't detox or energise you. But it may affect your body in other ways
~ Food shortages, millions of refugees, and global price spikes: the knock-on effects of Russia’s Ukraine invasion
~ Nigerian politicians, oblivious of striking university teachers, focus on election campaigns
~ Don't give mum chocolates for Mother's Day. Take on more housework, share the mental load and advocate for equality instead
~ How treaties protecting fossil fuel investors could jeopardize global efforts to save the climate – and cost countries billions
~ Corals and sea anemones turn sunscreen into toxins – understanding how could help save coral reefs
~ Scientists in Antarctica discover a vast, salty groundwater system under the ice sheet – with implications for sea level rise
~ Excessive mortality of young adults: a natural trait?
~ How do we protect kids from abuse in sport without creating a ‘culture of suspicion’ that ruins it for everyone?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter