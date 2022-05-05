How treaties protecting fossil fuel investors could jeopardize global efforts to save the climate – and cost countries billions
By Rachel Thrasher, Law Lecturer and Researcher at the Boston University Global Development Policy Center, Boston University
Blake Alexander Simmons, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Human Dimensions of Natural Resources, Colorado State University
Kyla Tienhaara, Canada Research Chair in Economy and Environment, Queen's University, Ontario
A new study adds up the potential legal and financial risk countries could face from hundreds of agreements, like those under the Energy Charter Treaty.
- Thursday, May 5, 2022