Beyond angry protesters and inked arms, there's this First Nations story of the Southern Cross – one of unity and belonging
By Samuel Curkpatrick, Researcher and adjunct lecturer, University of Divinity
Sarah Bacaller, Assistant researcher, University of Divinity
Wanta Jampijinpa Pawu, Artistic director, Milpirri Festival, Lajamanu, Indigenous Knowledge
Warlpiri Elder Wanta Jampijinpa Pawu interprets the Southern Cross, not as a contested symbol of identity, but as a summons to unite First Nations and non-Indigenous people.
- Thursday, May 5, 2022