This Mother's Day, let's celebrate the brave, multi-tasking mums of the Australian bird world
By Ayesha Tulloch, ARC Future Fellow, Queensland University of Technology
Christina N. Zdenek, Lab Manager/Post-doc at the Venom Evolution Lab, The University of Queensland
In the human fascination with birds, it’s the flashy appearance and antics of males that get the most attention from researchers and the public.
From their colourful plumage to elaborate songs and courtship displays, male birds often steal the show. This has led to female birds routinely being overlooked by conservation planners.
First, let’s clear up a few misconceptions. At least 70% of female birds sing…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 5, 2022