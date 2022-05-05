Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Data Targets People Seeking Abortion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Planned Parenthood clinic in Louisville, Kentucky on April 14, 2022.  © 2022 AP Photo/Piper Hudspeth Blackburn Vice Motherboard recently reported that a location data firm is selling information related to US clinics that provide abortions, including Planned Parenthood facilities. For just over US$160, journalists at Motherboard could purchase a week’s worth of data on where people who visited Planned Parenthood came from, how long they stayed there, and where they went afterwards. Aggregated location data is widely available on the open market in the United States.…


© Human Rights Watch -


