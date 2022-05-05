Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

HRT crisis: what's causing the shortages of menopause treatments?

By Liz Breen, Director of the Digital Health Enterprise Zone (DHEZ), University of Bradford, Professor in Health Service Operations, University of Bradford
Share this article
Thousands of women in the UK who use hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to manage menopause symptoms may have trouble accessing these products due to supply shortages. Oestrogel, in particular, is facing the biggest supply shortages as a result of a spike in demand. Many women worry how they will access treatments – and what impact this could have on their lives if they aren’t able to get prescriptions filled. Health Secretary Sajid…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Philippines election: how the Marcos clan might be heading back to power
~ How prisons are using COVID-19 containment measures as a guise for torture
~ Fracking review suggests UK has softened precautionary principle since leaving EU – here's why it matters
~ Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in Nato territory
~ If Amazon wants to be the 'Earth's best employer' it needs to listen to employees
~ Researchers should be assessed on quality not quantity: here's how
~ How COVID controls hit farmers in 7 low-income countries, most in Africa
~ Antjie Krog and the role of the poet in South Africa's public life
~ Ukraine recap: tests and threats as the temperature continues to rise
~ What's driving hunger in Gauteng, South Africa's economic power house
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter