Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines election: how the Marcos clan might be heading back to power

By Tom Smith, Principal Lecturer in International Relations & Academic Director of the Royal Air Force College Cranwell, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
The upcoming election in the Philippines presents the country with a stark choice to set its political course for the next six years. Outgoing authoritarian president Rodrigo Duterte leaves behind a country much damaged by his time in office.

Economic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ HRT crisis: what's causing the shortages of menopause treatments?
~ How prisons are using COVID-19 containment measures as a guise for torture
~ Fracking review suggests UK has softened precautionary principle since leaving EU – here's why it matters
~ Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in Nato territory
~ If Amazon wants to be the 'Earth's best employer' it needs to listen to employees
~ Researchers should be assessed on quality not quantity: here's how
~ How COVID controls hit farmers in 7 low-income countries, most in Africa
~ Antjie Krog and the role of the poet in South Africa's public life
~ Ukraine recap: tests and threats as the temperature continues to rise
~ What's driving hunger in Gauteng, South Africa's economic power house
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter